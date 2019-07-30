A Perry Township man was arrested at his home after he threatened a house guest with a pistol that he fired four times from the porch in the middle of the night, state police said July 29.
Harry A. Burd, 68, of the 200 block of Birch Hill Road remained in Berks County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail to await a hearing on simple assault and reckless endangerment charges.
In court documents, troopers from the Hamburg station allege:
About 2 a.m. on July 27, Burd and the woman whom he was allowing to stay in his residence argued. Burd was reportedly intoxicated.
The woman said she was showering when Burd entered the bathroom and started yelling at her.
She got out of the shower after he left the room and heard what she believed to be Burd loading a gun.
The woman went downstairs and saw Burd holding a pistol. She hid between two dressers and heard Burd go outside on the porch, scream her name and fire four shots.
She remained in hiding until police arrived after someone called 9-1-1.
The initial report to dispatchers was that a man was chasing a woman around the house.
Police arrived and took Burd into custody.
They learned the woman outside with Burd was a female resident of the home who was following him around trying to settle him down as he was searching for the other woman.
Police confiscated Burd's loaded .380 caliber pistol.
Both women gave a similar account to police.
Burd was arraigned July 28 before District Judge Stuart D. Kennedy in Reading Central Court.