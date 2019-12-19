A 25-year-old Reading man has been charged in the sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy in Bern Township, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.
Darryl T. Hartman has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, and corruption of minors.
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office reports that on Oct. 16, 2019, the Berks County Detective’s Office received a Childline Referral from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Human Services, relative to the sexual abuse of a child victim who was identified as a 5-year-old male.
The same date, the Bern Township Police Department contacted the Berks County Detective’s Office after receiving the initial complaint and conducting a preliminary investigation.
The Berks County Detective’s Office conducted a thorough criminal investigation, which yielded the following information:
On Oct. 22, 2019, a Forensic Interview was conducted at the Children’s Alliance Center. During this Forensic Interview, the victim disclosed that he had been sexually assaulted by the defendant, who was positively identified as Darryl T. Hartman.
Hartman was dating the victim’s mother and resided with the family.
The sexual offenses occurred on multiple occasions dating back to August 1, 2019.
The child also stated that the offenses occurred inside a residence located in Bern Township.
On Dec. 10, the Berks County Detective’s Office filed criminal charges against Hartman at Magisterial District Judge Brian Strand’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant.
On Dec. 18 at about 2 p.m., Hartman surrendered to the Berks County Detectives. He was immediately escorted to the Central Processing Center in the Berks County Courthouse and released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department. The defendant was fingerprinted and photographed.
He was video arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Brian Strand.
Bail was set at $75,000 straight and he was committed to Berks County Jail.
As in every criminal case, the fact that an arrest occurred or a complaint has been filed is merely an accusation, and the defendant Darryl Thomas Hartman is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.