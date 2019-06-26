A Reading woman died as the result of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Occupants in the other vehicles were treated for injuries.
State Police Lancaster responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred inside the work zone on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township at 8:27 a.m. on June 24.
Through the investigation, it was discovered that a tractor trailer operated by James Cofield, 53, Palm Coast, Florida, who was traveling with his juvenile son, failed to stop for traffic in the work zone. The tractor trailer impacted a Pontiac G6 operated by Evelyn Nazario, 57, of Reading. The tractor trailer continued to travel south and impacted a Dodge van operated by Heidi Witmer, 32, of Conestoga, who was traveling with her juvenile daughter, and a Ford F150 operated by Zachariah Denlinger, 33, of Bethlehem.
After striking the three vehicles, the tractor trailer left the roadway and traveled on the west shoulder, striking a tree and coming to a rest.
The Pontiac was pushed onto the west shoulder and sustained major rear end damage.
The Dodge van, also pushed to the west shoulder, traveled over an embankment coming to rest in the wood line of Route 222.
The Ford F150 was pushed east, coming to rest on the east shoulder.
All involved occupants were taken from the scene for medical treatment. Nazario suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was declared deceased at Lancaster General Hospital.