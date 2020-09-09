As you well know by now, 2020 is the year of the pandemic and many car shows were canceled. The lack of summer events, combined with fantastic weather, brought out a record number of entries for the 10th Annual New Hanover UMC Car and Bike Show in Gilbertsville.
The annual event, now in its 10th year, benefits Happy 2 Be Home, a 501c3 certified organization that "provides funding for improvements to a family's house in order to make it suitable for their chronically ill child," according to the organization's website: https://www.happy2behome.org/
The 386 vehicles entered in the show offered something for everyone’s automotive tastes; cars, trucks, motorcycles, antiques, classics, muscle cars and more. It was also the first opportunity for many of the car show enthusiasts to see each other face to mask-covered face since October of last year.
Special awards were presented for Best Antique, Best Custom, Best Truck, Best Paint, Best GM, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best Import, Best Engine, Best Motorcycle, Best Street Rod, Best Competition, Best Classic Muscle, Best Modern Muscle, Best Street Machine and of course, the coveted Best of Show.
AWARD WINNERS
Happy 2 Be Home Pick: Harrison Fromm - 1923 Ford T-Bucket
Best Engine: Mick Dornes - 1932 Ford
Best Paint: Paul Santoni - 1968 Chevelle
Best Motorcycle: W. Walker - 1940 Harley-Davidson with Side Car
Best Ford: Ron Heidenreich - 1957 Thunderbird
Best GM: Joe Williams - 1967 Chevelle
Best MOPAR: Ken Schell - 1972 Road Runner
Best Antique: Alan Kaufold - 1929 Willys Dump Truck
Best Street Rod: Claire Bingman - 1938 Ford Coupe
Best Classic Muscle: Ken Bennett - 1965 Mercury Comet
Best Modern Muscle: Mike Althouse - 2005 Chrysler 300
Best Custom: Wes Cassel - 1955 Chevy
Best Street Machine: Mark Sagrantz - 1969 Camaro
Best Competition: Lil & Ron Kistler - 1963 Plymouth
Best Truck: James Rothrock - 1956 Chevy Pickup
Best Import: Bob Daniels - 1956 VW Bug
Best of Show: Danny Pacifico - 1940 Chevy 2-Door Business Coupe Street Rod
In addition to the aforementioned Special Award winners there were also Top 40 Trophies awarded.