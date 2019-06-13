Mother Nature certainly shined on this year’s Fleetwood Rotary Club’s Show of Wheels car, truck and motorcycle show.
The event, the 14th Annual edition, was held in the Fleetwood Community Park on June 8. A record turnout of 383 vehicles poured into the park to shine ’n’ glow in the sun.
The car enthusiast community really came through as 1,400 articles of clothing, all brought by participants, were collected and given to the City Thrift Shop of Reading.
Local benefactors of the annual Show of Wheels include the Fleetwood Fire Company and Fleetwood Area Public Library.
Hope Rescue Mission received a donation for the purchase of a defibrillator and 75 turkeys to provide families with Thanksgiving meals.
The Potato Project, where 200,000 pounds of potatoes get distributed to several area food banks, also benefited from the generosity of the Fleetwood Rotary Club.
The Fleetwood Rotary keeps the youth or their community in mind as students from Fleetwood and Oley Valley schools are honored as Student of the Month and scholarships for a Fleetwood and Oley Valley senior are awarded.
The Rotary also sends four students to Camp Neidig every year.
Fleetwood Rotary’s Weekend Tiger Program packs 30 meals every two weeks, a total of 480 meals per school year, for Kindergarten through grade 12 students in need, providing them with food on the weekend.
Funds also sponsor 10 farmers and 10 Future Farmers of America students’ parents and teachers at an event held at the Kutztown Grange by the Fleetwood Rotary’s good friends in the Kutztown Rotary.
Next year’s 15th Annual Show of Wheels is scheduled for June 13, 2020 and, as usual, is a rain or shine event.