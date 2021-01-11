That sizzling sound you hear is not an order of fajitas being delivered to your table.
It’s the world burning down around us.
The pandemic rages more lethally than ever and vaccine shots to combat it are being injected at a snail’s pace.
Dastardly flashbacks of the insurrection at the Capitol dig into our minds like snapping jabs. My back teeth still sing at the memory of that gut punch.
Partisan politicians and their flocks fight like cats in a sack.
No wonder we all look like someone worked us over with a tire iron.
It’s almost like we can walk on the lumps of shrapnel bursting around us.
Enough already!
This whirling planet of woe is kicking our butts, smacking us down into the trough and turning us all into quivering pats of butter.
However, there always is light after darkness. You don’t have to be Nostradamus to predict that these dark times won’t last. That’s why God created sunrise.
While we await the light as if it were some inanimate Godot, we have to learn how to navigate the dark so it leads us to a place of clarity and happiness. In our darkest hour, let’s all find ourselves and our purpose.
At the very least, make this current time of darkness help us understand and appreciate the light when it returns.
We should feel good about ourselves during all situations, dark or light, happy or sad.
The way you learn to do that is finding out who you really are.
It is not necessary to let yourself be dragged down into negative emotions. Don’t focus on what is wrong. Instead, focus on the good things within and all around you.
You don’t have to ride in tandem with despair as long as you keep a flicker of hope in your heart.
If all else fails, treat yourself. Skip the vegetable medley and go right to the dessert.
Pandemics and politics can make peach cobbler sound even more desirable.
Let there be light!
Mike Zielinski, a resident of Berks County, is a columnist, novelist, playwright and screenwriter.