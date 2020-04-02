Everyone has a responsibility in helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said.
“Clearly we are all in crisis mode, doing our best to ensure that we get through this,” he said April 1 in his second telephone town hall. “We all have to work out our responsibilities here.”
Meuser, a Republican representing the 9th District, stressed the importance of following recommendations by Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and Dr. (Robert) Redfield of the CDC in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also provided updates on what the government is doing, while guests Ron Beer, chief administrative officer of Geisinger Northeast, and Dr. Alison Brodginski, associate chief quality officer at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, spoke on what the medical community is doing and what the public should do to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
All three answered questions from constituents.
Although the physical location of his office on Progress Avenue in Pottsville has limited hours, Meuser said, his staff continues to work remotely and is available full time to serve the public.
“Our work is to communicate both to hear from you and to provide the information we have back,” he said. “We follow the WIT principle: whatever it takes.”
Meuser also said he is working with hospitals and medical professionals to keep them safe and supplied, and with the business community to ensure businesses remain viable through the crisis.
The $2 trillion coronavirus response bill is aimed at aiding businesses and individuals and will send money directly to Americans, expand unemployment coverage and make a number of other changes, Meuser said, noting the distribution of economic impact payments will begin in the next three weeks and will be distributed automatically, with no action required for most people.
Funds provided by the bill also will be used to reimburse hospitals and medical centers for any coronavirus-related expenses, he said. In addition, state and local governments, big corporations and small businesses will see benefits, Meuser said.
“We need employers to stay in business for when this recovery begins and it will begin,” he said.
Information on the relief package and other coronavirus-related resources can be found on Meuser’s website.
Medical response
Pennsylvania’s medical community is doing a good job when it comes to its response to the coronavirus pandemic, Beer said.
“Flattening the curve is the real fundamental difference between what is happening in Pennsylvania now and what is happening in other parts of the country,” he said, referring to the idea of slowing a virus' spread so that fewer people need to seek treatment at any given time.
The rate at which the infection spreads is believed to make a difference in whether there will be enough medical resources to treat those affected by the virus.
Beer urged the public to remain diligent about staying at home, practicing social distancing, covering the mouth when coughing, frequently washing hands and disinfecting surfaces.
Geisinger and other health institutions are prepared to treat communities in the 9th district and are working together, he said.
Brodginski said Pennsylvania’s medical communities have known about COVID-19 for months and are prepared.
“We are not being reactive, we are being proactive,” she said.
Constituents' questions
AARP is saying seniors whose only source of income is Social Security do not have to file a tax return to receive the stimulus payment, but the IRS is saying some seniors and others who typically do not file returns will need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment. Which is correct?
“The rules are being written as we speak,” Meuser said, noting it is his understanding that those whose only source of income is Social Security will automatically be on the list to receive a stimulus check.
What is the best way for seniors and others to protect themselves from the virus?
“Repeated and prolonged exposure with someone with coronavirus is how you are put at risk,” Brodginski said. “Staying 6 feet away from others and keeping your hands clean are the two best things you can do.”
The virus is not able to enter through unbroken skin, she said, and is most often introduced into the body through contact with the eyes, mouth and nose.
“Know where your hands are at all times and make sure they are clean,” she said.
Frequently washing hands with ordinary soap and water and keeping hands away from the face are the best defense, Brodginsky said.