Berks teen wins Reserve Champion Sheep Reserve Champion Sheep Aug 12, 2019 Glory Gillen of Robeson Township, Berks County won Reserve Champion honors with her Cheviot sheep "Chevy" at the 2019 Reading Fair. Pictured with Reading Fair Queen Natalie Grumbine, left, and Lindsay Stover, judge of the sheep competition. Submitted photo