Resident donates e-bike to Hamburg Police

The Hamburg Borough Police Department received the donation of an electric assist bicycle recently.
"This electric bicycle will give officers greater distance and the ability to respond to calls quicker than on a conventional bicycle," said Hamburg Borough Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski.
Hamburg Borough resident Cindy Blefgen donated the e-bike to the Hamburg Borough Police Department on Sept. 8.
"Bicycles have become a part of the regular course of how Hamburg Police Department patrols the park areas and river trail that is located in town," the police department posted on its Facebook page on Sept. 8. "Officers also patrol the downtown shopping areas and perform regular duties while on their assigned shifts. HPD will be conducting bicycle safety programs to youths. The electric bike will be a great addition and will give the officers great mobility while patrolling. Thanks again to Cindy Blefgen."
"Currently the police department has two certified bicycle patrol officers. A third officer will be going in 2021," said Kuklinski.
Patrol officers use the bicycles for community gatherings, Trick or Treat nights, King Frost Parade and Hamburg festivals such as the annual Taste of Hamburg-er Festival.
The bicycles are also used weekly in the park and downtown. The department also will be holding bike safety programs next year
Among the benefits of the department using bikes for patrolling, Kuklinski said, "It gets the officers out of the cars and gives them the ability to interact with the community."
"Two of the things I’m most proud of during Chief Kuklinski’s tenure has been his focus on truck enforcement and community policing," said Hamburg Mayor George Holmes. "As a long time bike cop, he understands how getting out of the patrol car and going by bike or on foot increases police awareness and community involvement. This generous donation will only help further those goals, and we are very grateful."