March
Egg Your Yard Tri-Valley Cheer Club fundraiser event: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy filled egg. Club can hide them, scatter or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with a note from the Easter Bunny. VENMO payment is preferred and payment must be made in advance. The Club will go to all of Berks, some of Chester and Montgomery. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189. Cash Raffle drawing held on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. Get tickets from a Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes awarded in amount of $50 to $350.
March 7
St. Patty's 12 Gauge Board Shoot: at Community Rod & Gun Club of Bechtelsville, 20 Lane Road, Bechtelsville. Open to public. Registration at 12 p.m.; first round at 1 p.m. $3 a board or $50 for 5 rounds with 4 boards per round. Shells and boards provided. No choke restrictions however scopes are prohibited. Prizes include Andre Farm's Gift Certificates. 3rd prize cash added when shooters exceed 20 per round. Kitchen open for lunch. Wear green and first beverage free. https://www.facebook.com/BechtelsvilleCRGC or https://bechtelsvillerodgun.wordpress.com/.
March 8
Miller-Keystone Blood Center Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or call 1-800-223-6667. Registration in lower level of library.
March 13
25 Cent Clothing Sale, Indoor Flea Market and Basket Raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are welcome to attend.
March 20
Trinity Roast Beef Event: Take out only at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Roast beef, au jus, potato filling, pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich, plus cookies $5 per dinner. Purchase tickets early. Any questions and to pre-reserve, call 610-369-1281.
Boyertown Community Library
Easter Kits (ages 2-12): pickup at circulation desk. $15 per kit. Includes flower pot craft with materials; bookmarker; hot chocolate; candy; coupon for a free book at Book Sale; and another surprise.
StoryWalk in the Library (all ages): March 1-31 inside library in children's area. Book is “Ten Lucky Leprechauns” by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook. Pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared for preschool ages and their caregivers, but all welcome.
Fairytale Bingo (ages 3-12): March 1-31, find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from this link at bit.ly/3dCIMGg./
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (March 9, 16, 23, 30) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Monday before to get Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (March 4, 11, 18, 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday before to get Zoom link.
Sundaes on Saturday: March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Cherry on Top ice cream truck will be in the Library parking lot serving ice cream sundaes and hot chocolate. Place orders ahead at www.thecherryontoppa.com or call 973-270-4585.
School-aged Grab & Go Book & Craft Kits: March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. curbside for kindergarten through 6th grade, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School District students displayed in the library windows.
Women's History Month Grab & Go: March 9 from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. curbside for kindergarten through 4th grade. Books to celebrate Women's History Month. No registration necessary.
Passover & Easter Tastes with Butterhead Kitchen via Zoom: March 9 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to make a vegan Passover or Easter meal with Jason Sizemore of Butterhead Kitchen. Making Middle Eastern Quinoa Salad and Chocolate Toffee Matzo. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Teen Winter Book Drop - Love Your Shelf: March 15 to March 31. Grab and go for teens 13 and older, while supplies last. Book, notebook, hydrating mask, hot cocoa, craft, and more. To reserve a box, call 610-406-9431 or email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
