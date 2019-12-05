KutztownRhythm in Motion presents 'The Nutcracker' Rhythm in Motion presents 'The Nutcracker' in Kutztown 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Rhythm in Motion Dance Company presents the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at Kutztown High School Dec. 7 and 8. Submitted photo - Dennis Krumanocker Christmas party in opening scene of "The Nutcracker." Submitted photo - Dennis Krumanocker Clara and Fritz fight over the wooden nutcracker soldier. Submitted photo - Dennis Krumanocker The Land of Sweets in "The Nutcracker." Submitted photo - Dennis Krumanocker Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rhythm in Motion Dance Company presents "The Nutcracker" Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Kutztown Area High School Auditorium. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save More from this section Trump loses appeal to block financial records from House Officer's body cam allegedly catches him groping corpse Schiff calls Nunes' calls 'concerning' Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOn the Record with Carol: Mysterious booms and light flashes plague regionElverson welcomes new restaurant, Gux Deli, Grill & Ice Cream ParlorBerks DA: Killing of 2 kids by Berks mother 'horrific, tragic'Berks mom charged with murder in deaths of 2 children found hanged in basementMan charged with homicide after assault over victim's truck, police sayBirdsboro hosts Hometown Christmas Dec. 14Chesco D.A. files more criminal charges linked to Mariner East pipelineBerks deer hunter dies after fall from tree standTraditional Christmas Putz in Topton opens for the holidaysChester County’s Decade to Doorways calls on public to 'Be The Key' to end homelessness Images Videos