The Fleetwood Area Public Library officially cut the ribbon for its new location on July 31.
The private event marked the end of a seven-month renovation project of the library’s new space just a few floors down from its previous location within the Fleetwood Community Center at 110 W. Arch Street.
“The ribbon cutting was a bittersweet moment. It is not how we had envisioned celebrating with the community. While we are excited to finally open the new space, we are sad to not have been able to hold a big event for everyone to attend,” said Library Director Carin Mileshosky.
The new location provides additional floor space for expanded programming and features distinct and separate areas including a children’s room, a teen room, and a work room which can be used for tutoring sessions or small meetings.
“The new library will provide more space for us to increase our collection, offer more programs, and create opportunities for the community to collaborate and grow,” said Mileshosky. “Our biggest excitement of the project are the new spaces for each of our patrons. We have separate teen and kids rooms, places for adults to relax and read or work, and even a small meeting room for privacy or a quiet space. The new library also provides great access to our program and MAKERspace just down the hall which will be the central location of all our future events and programs.”
The unveiling event was by invitation only with the library opening to the public on Aug. 3.
“During this time our hours will be shortened and services will be limited. We ask that everyone wear a mask and limit their time inside the library to 30 minutes,” said Mileshosky.
The renovation and move was funded in part by the donations received during the library’s Fuel our Future Capital Campaign which raised more than $560,000 in needed funds.
“This project was made possible through a large anonymous donation, major support from the Fleetwood Bank and the Breidegam Foundation, and a successful mail campaign to our community. We still have about $100,000 to raise to fully complete the project,” she said.
To contribute to the Fleetwood Library fund, visit http://www.berkslibraries.org/fleetwood.
Those in attendance at the ribbon cutting event included Maidencreek Township, Richmond Township, and Fleetwood Borough representatives, as well as representatives from major donors Fleetwood Bank and East Penn Manufacturing. Also in attendance were Ben Ross of Burkey Construction, Peter Laucks and JC Laucks of Kleckner Laucks Architects, the Fuel our Future Capital Campaign committee members, and Library Board of Trustees.
Fleetwood Mayor Tammy Gore joined the celebration.
“It's always nice to have something wonderful to celebrate, particularly with everything that is going on in 2020. So, the mood at the ribbon cutting was celebratory that the new and improved Fleetwood Area Public Library is finally able to open its doors to the greater community it serves,” said Gore. “As people went into the library, I believe it is fair to say that the first word out of their mouths was ‘WOW!’”
One of the vast improvements is the fact that the library is now on the 1st floor of the Community Center, with an entrance on the parking lot, for improved access for all, said Gore.
“It is a space that is full of natural light with high ceilings and is beautifully designed. They now have space dedicated to children, teens, and a community meeting room. They've added a MAKERspace and Community Program Room that allows them to expand the programs and services offered,” she said.
Gore recognized that it is truly an accomplishment for Mileshosky, the staff, and the board that were able to secure pledges from the patrons and businesses in the area. The Borough of Fleetwood supported the efforts by making this ideal space available for this purpose, she said.
“It was truly a collaboration among all interested parties and speaks to the importance of the library to the public it serves,” said Gore.
Gore presented an official proclamation at the ribbon-cutting.
“Since 1990, the Fleetwood Area Public Library is at the heart of the Borough and the greater community it serves, as a resource for all regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, ability, sexual orientation, gender identity or socio-economic status, by offering services and educational resources that transform lives and strengthen communities…” read Gore. “Today’s libraries are not just about books but what they do for and with people… The Fleetwood Area Public Library and its librarians build strong communities by empowering its members to make informed decisions by providing free access to information through transformative services, programs and expertise and this free exchange of information and ideas for all are cornerstones of democracy.”
Concluding the proclamation, Gore read, “We congratulate the Fleetwood Area Public Library in its Grand Opening for truly embracing their mission to help Drive Fleetwood Forward.”
Gore encourages all residents to visit the library and “explore what’s new at your library and engage with your librarians. Because of you, Libraries Transform.”