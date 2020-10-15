Community Health & Dental Care (CHDC) celebrated the opening of its fourth health center location at 1315 Route 100 North in Barto on Sept. 26. Despite the rain, CEO Bridgette McGivern along with Board President Barbara Robinson jointly cut the red ribbon to signify the official opening.
Surrounded by representation from Upper Perk Valley Chamber of Commerce and the TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce, PA State Representative David Maloney, Sr., CHDC board members and staff, the celebration included a two-hour LIVE Broadcast with Mike Faust from WEEU 830 AM, music by Frank McCraken, and even a visit from CHDC’s friendly mascot, DASH, who stood out in the rain and waved to all the passersby on Route 100.
Now open and accepting new patients, the Barto location provides the same quality, compassionate care patients have experienced in its three other locations in Pottstown. The newly renovated Barto location offers state-of-the-art equipment to provide quality medical and integrated behavioral health services for all ages. Free transportation is also available.
CHDC Barto will be adding two dental chairs and a medication dispensary for patients by the end of the year.
Medical providers Natalia Massias, CRNP, FNP-C and Collette Hain, CRNP are now accepting new patients. To become a new patient of CHDC, call 610-326-9460.
Since 2008, Community Health & Dental Care ensures access to appropriate levels of care for all people in the service area regardless of their ability to pay. CHDC has qualified, caring staff to assist you and your family to become a patient of a true medical and dental home. You can schedule a medical visit and dental visit the same day for you and your family members.
CHDC provides medical, dental, OBGYN, vision, podiatry, physical therapy, medication assistance therapy (MAT), integrated behavioral health, care and case management, and free transportation to and from all CHDC health center locations in Pottstown and Barto.
CHDC accepts most major Commercial, Medicare and Medicare supplement plans, Fee for Service Medicaid and Managed Care Medicaid plans and provides a health care discount for eligible uninsured and underinsured patients. For qualified patients receiving a 100% healthcare discount, the nominal fee for a medical/behavioral health/vision visit is $20, $35 for a dental visit and $5 for a prescription! CHDC can offer the health care discount because we receive annual funding from our Federal partner, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) since 2012 as a designated Federally Qualified Health Center.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact at 610-326-9460, email info@ch-dc.org or visit www.ch-dc.org.