The home located at 398 Anthony’s Mill Road was declared the winner of Richard A. Zuber Realty's inaugural Holiday Light Tour, and awarded $100 donated by Zuber Realty and Zuber Insurance.
“One of my family’s favorite holiday rituals was driving around to enjoy the colorful light displays that our neighbors created to celebrate the holidays," said Jody Dolansky, Richard A. Zuber Realty agent who organized the agency’s community event. “Participation was free for house-decorators and tour-goers. We just wanted to add to the beauty of the season and the fun for families.”
Seventeen homes in the areas in and surrounding Boyertown, Barto, Bechtelsville, Douglassville, and Pottstown participated in the 2019 tour. Ballots were distributed to 255 tourgoers; 98 ballots were returned; 54 votes were cast for Anthony’s Mill Road, securing the win. Sandy Moore of Pottstown won the voter drawing and received a $50 gift card.
Tourgoers picked up a map of homes on the tour and a complimentary goody bag by visiting the Boyertown, Pottstown, or Royersford offices of Zuber Realty. Included were coupons for Brakesman’s Café and the Peppermint Stick Candy Shoppe in Boyertown.
“Our inaugural Holiday Light Tour was a huge success and we’re already planning for next season," said Dolansky.
The Holiday Light Tour was the latest effort in the company’s involvement in enhancing the quality of life in the communities that Zuber Realty serves according to Richard A. Zuber, owner of Richard A. Zuber Realty.
Organizers welcome suggestions to improve the experience for 2020. Commitments from businesses interested in sponsoring the tour, and homeowners interested in putting their homes on the tour can email lighttour@zuberrealty.com. The 2019 winner will not be eligible to win in 2020.
“Witnessing the enjoyment of those who picked up the tour guides was an added benefit,” said Zuber. "It felt like we all ‘won’ in adding more joy to the festivities of the holiday season.”