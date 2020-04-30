An employee of the Sheetz in Richmond Township has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday, April 29.
The employee of the gas station and convenience store at routes 222 and 662 last worked Friday, Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, said in a news release.
“Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected before reopening,” Ruffner said.
The location’s gas pumps also will be sanitized and cleaned, Ruffner said.
“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach,” he said in the release, “working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee as well as with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.”
Ruffner said all employees will be paid while the store remains closed.