The Twin Valley Rotary Club was proud to honor Twin Valley High School seniors Kayla O’Doherty and Joshua Wolfel as their students of the month on Oct. 16.
The presentation was made at their weekly meeting. Kayla and Joshua were honored for their participation in extra-curricular activities and outstanding academic achievement.
Kayla O’Doherty is a very well- rounded student at Twin Valley and has maintained stellar academics throughout her four years of high school. She is part of the top ten percent of her class and has maintained a 4.2 GPA as she has participated in many rigorous honors and AP courses at the high school.
Kayla is also involved in a plethora of extracurricular activities such as National Honors Society, Mini-THON, LINK, History Club, Heroes, Yearbook, and the Golf team, in addition to holding a part time job at Antonio’s Pizza. Kayla holds various leadership positions throughout her involvement such as being the overall merchandise chair for Mini-THON, the Co- Editor in Chief for the yearbook, and a leader on the golf team as the only female member.
In her senior season Kayla was able to place fourth overall at the Girls Golf County Tournament as well as qualify for the District 3 Championships, where she competed amongst the top female golfers in the state.
After high school, Kayla plans on attending a four-year university. Although she is undecided in what she wants to major in, business intrigues her because of her ability to work well with others and her creative nature. Her top choice for colleges at the moment is James Madison University as it offers a huge variety of different major options in which she can explore.
As for the rest of her senior year, she is excited to continue being a leader in Mini-THON to work towards their fundraising goal as well as attending the fall LINK trip, and participating in various volunteer opportunities through National Honors Society. Throughout her four years Kayla has been a leader in Twin Valley High School, as she has demonstrated exemplary academics and character to her fellow classmates.
Josh Wolfel is a senior at Twin Valley High School. Academically he commits himself to a challenging course load, taking many AP and honors level classes. This has landed Josh a GPA ranking inside the top 3% of his graduating class. He has won awards for academic excellence in the subjects of Social Studies and English.
He is involved in History Club, TVHS Heros, Link, National Honors Society, and is Co-Editor in Chief of the school yearbook. Outside of school he does his best to support his classmates in their sports, attending as many Twin Valley athletic events as he can. He is an athlete himself, playing lacrosse for the Raiders, a sport where he will be a 4-year varsity letter recipient.
He is excited for his senior season of lacrosse and enjoys spending time with his teammates in the spring. Josh is grateful for all the wonderful relationships he has built over his years at Twin Valley with his peers, teachers, and faculty.
After high school, Josh plans to attend a four year university to study engineering or computer science. He is currently undecided on where he will attend college, but is leaning towards Penn State University. In his career Josh would like to be able to combine his technical ability with a strong use of communication and leadership skills. For this reason, along with his technical degree Josh would also like to get his MBA.
He took an internship in web design his junior year in order to build on his computer skills. He is also taking classes such as AP Calculus, AP Computer Science, and AP Physics in his senior year to further increase his math abilities, preparing himself for college.
Josh is excited to begin the next chapter of his life but will always miss Twin Valley and the people he has met there.