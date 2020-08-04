Crews repaired a sinkhole that undermined the support for an overhead road sign along Route 222 and forced the temporary closure of the road in Muhlenberg and Ontelaunee townships.
The northbound lanes reopened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, according to Northern Berks Regional Police.
The southbound lanes reopened about eight hours earlier. The sinkhole opened up early Aug. 2 between Route 61 and Allentown Pike.
PennDOT spokesman Ronald J. Young Jr. said Aug. 3 that officials were notiﬁed about 10 a.m. Aug. 2 that the concrete base for the sign structure had sunk.
An inspection team was dispatched and reported that both directions of the highway needed to be closed. A contractor was hired to remove the sign structure and ﬁll in the hole.
A torrential downpour that occurred overnight likely contributed to the ground failing, officials said. More than a half-foot of rain pounded parts of Berks County during the thunderstorm. Many residents woke up to ﬂooded basements. Aside from the sign structure, the sinkhole did not affect the road, Young said.
PennDOT’s Berks County maintenance team will check the site of the repaired sinkhole to make sure it holds up during the saturating rains expected from Tropical Storm Isaias. Young said there’s no estimate for when a new sign structure will be installed to replace the damaged one.