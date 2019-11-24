It's the season to complete road projects and another one has finished: the Route 23 reconstruction through Elverson.
The $4.5 million restoration project began in July 2018 to replace deteriorated drainage structures; perform full-depth pavement reconstruction; and install ADA curb ramps at the intersections with Route 82 (Chestnut Street), Hall Street, Park Avenue, Pine Street and Brick Lane.
The operation was also coordinated with Elverson Water Co., which has worked concurrently to replace its water line on Route 23, according to the state.
“Completing restoration projects like this one speaks to PennDOT's commitment to maintaining and improving Pennsylvania's transportation network,” said Gov. Tom Wolf.