Watching a crew working on the finishing touches of a $3.1 million upgrade of Route 183, Gary L. Himmelberger was grateful the work will be done before Thanksgiving weekend travel.
“It's been a long time coming,” said Himmelberger, a supervisor in Jefferson Township and the road master, on Nov. 19 as the project was winding down.
Himmelberger lobbied a long time for upgrades to the two-lane corridor of Route 183 in northwestern Berks County.
“I've been working on this project for 24 years,” he said. “I was hoping to see a roundabout come in. But that would have taken too much land.”
The improvements extend about a quarter-mile in each direction from Route 183 and New Schaefferstown Road, about a half-mile north of the borough of Bernville.
The upgrades include widening 183 and New Schaefferstown Road, reconstructing a bridge over Little Northkill Creek, and installing three traffic signals and several streetlights.
The project is expected to be completed early the week of Nov. 25, according to Ronald J. Young Jr., PennDOT Region 5 spokesman.