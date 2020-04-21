Safe Berks announced that the organization stands in sympathy and solidarity with the family and friends of Christina Blackburn, 23, of Boyertown, who was killed on April 16, according to multiple news sources.
According to news reports, the incident took place in the Boyertown residence of her boyfriend, Austin Miller, 23, and he has been charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and possessing an instrument of crime.
In addition, according to news reports, two other victims in Pottstown, recently lost their lives to domestic violence: Jaylin Thomas, 24, of Pottstown, was killed April 16; and Mary Hatfield, 71, of Pottstown, was killed on April 8.
In both cases, the victims’ intimate partner has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges, according to Safe Berks
The social distancing and family isolation required to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can increase risk to victims. Home is not a safe place for victims of domestic violence. Many adults and children are trapped in their homes with violent abusers.
Throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, Safe Berks continues to provide free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day. To request crisis services, including requests for shelter or medical advocacy, call the 24-hour hotline at 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.
For Legal questions and concerns, including information about requesting Protection From Abuse (PFA) orders, call 610-373-1206, ext. 107, and Safe Berks Legal Advocates will call back. For requests for Counseling, call 610-373-1206, ext. 606, and Safe Berks Counselors will call back.
These Tragic Crimes Do Not Stand Alone
Unfortunately, domestic violence is much more common than most people realize. According to Safe Berks records, 68 Berks County residents were killed by domestic violence since 1999. Each October, Safe Berks honors and remembers these local victims of domestic violence at our annual Silent Witness March & Dedication.
According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), 123 people in Pennsylvania were killed in 2018 by domestic violence. Of those victims, 85 were female, 38 were male, and 57 percent were killed by firearms. According to the PCADV, during the past 10 years, more than 1,600 people in Pennsylvania died from domestic violence related incidents.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), more than 10 million people are abused each year in the United States. One in three women and one in four men experience violence by an intimate partner in their lives, and there are 20,000 calls a day to domestic violence hotlines, according to the NCADV. Women between the ages of 18 and 24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.
Safe Berks, formerly known as Berks Women in Crisis, provides free and confidential services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. All services are available in English and Spanish, and translation will be provided for any other language. We also provide free education and outreach to prevent these crimes. Last year, Safe Berks served more than 4,000 clients. Our Safe House provided shelter to approximately 800 people, including 400 children.
End the Stigma
In order to prevent abuse and save lives, we need an open and honest discussion about domestic violence in our community. We need to end the stigma that surrounds domestic violence. This stigma causes victims to live in fear and silence. This stigma protects abusers. We need to make sure everyone understands that no one deserves to be abused, and that compassionate, free help is available 24/7.
By talking openly about domestic violence, we can help victims find assistance, and lives can be saved. We need to stop thinking about domestic violence as a personal, private issue, and understand that domestic violence is a community issue. This violence affects all of us. We welcome the help of all members of the Berks community to end domestic violence. Information is available on our website at www.SafeBerks.org, as well as on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. We welcome your assistance. To learn more about how you can help Safe Berks, contact Mindy McIntosh at MindyM@SafeBerks.org.
Lethality Assessment Program (LAP)
Safe Berks works closely with local police departments to serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Our Legal Department provides training to police departments on how to utilize the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP). This tool can help police identify situations where violence can quickly become lethal. For more info about LAP or to request training, email JenniferS@SafeBerks.org.
Red Flags of Domestic Violence and Abuse
It can be very difficult to acknowledge that you yourself, or someone you are close to, is experiencing relationship or family violence.
Abusers go to great lengths to control their victim, their interactions, and everyday life. Common red flags of abuse include:
• Name calling or demeaning comments
• Someone that seems too good to be true early in a relationship; the relationship may advance very quickly
• Frequent phone calls or texts
• Threatens to harm or kill you, your pet(s) or family members
• Blames you for the abusive behavior; does not take responsibility for actions
• Prevents you from spending time with family or friends and from enjoying hobbies and other activities
• Damages your credit by exceeding limits, purposely not paying bills; may restrict your access to financial resources
Identifying abuse toward others
Knowing if someone you care about is in an abusive situation can be very difficult. However, there are some common warning signs:
• Their partner puts them down in front of other people
• They are constantly worried about making their partner angry
• They make excuses for their partner’s behavior
• Their partner is extremely jealous or possessive
• They have unexplained marks or injuries
• They’ve stopped spending time with friends and family
• They are depressed or anxious, or you notice changes in their personality
Abusers are skilled at using power and control over their victims, which can make leaving the situation difficult and dangerous. One of the best ways to help someone in abusive situation is to listen to them. Let them know you care and that free help is available. Help them understand that they are not responsible for, nor do they deserve the abuse. Encourage them to call 911 if they are in immediate danger, to seek the help of an advocate, or to contact Safe Berks.
Safety Planning
Safe Berks and the Domestic Violence Resource Center offer advice on Safety Planning. Safety planning is just what it sounds like: creating a plan to keep yourself and any children and/or pets safe while living in an environment of domestic violence and abuse, preparing to leave, leaving, and after leaving an abuser. A survivor’s safety and well-being are most at risk during episodes of violence and when attempting to leave an abuser, so it’s especially important to prepare ahead of time to be as protected as possible. Information about safety planning is available at: www.dvrc-or.org/safety-planning/. For more information about Safety Planning, or to develop an individual safety plan, call the Safe Berks 24-hour hotline at 844-789-SAFE (7233).
Safety with a Protection From Abuse Order
• Keep your protective order on you at all times, and give a copy to a trusted neighbor, friend or family member.
• Call the police if your abuser violates the protective order.
• Think of alternative ways to keep safe if the police do not respond right away.
• Inform family, friends, neighbors, schools, places of employment, and health care providers that you have a restraining order in effect.
Safe Berks provides safe haven and support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Our advocacy and education programs increase awareness of oppression and promote the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault.
To request crisis services, including requests for shelter or medical advocacy, call the 24-hour hotline at 844-789-SAFE (7233) or text SAFE BERKS to 20121. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.