Kutztown Printing, in partnership with Kutztown Community Partnership, will be hosting a Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt at noon on April 12.
The event idea was offered by Sandy Green, community liaison of Kutztown Community Partnership.
"KCP thought it would be great idea to offer a "Do It Yourself Easter Egg Hunt", Friday, Saturday, and Sunday," said Green.
"This is another way to reach out to the community and offer a fun activity for families. For me, coloring the Easter egg designs is a stress relief. I'm sure families will have their own egg hunts in their homes and back yard, the "Do It Yourself Easter Egg Hunt" is an added bonus," said Green. "We encourage posting photos to Facebook while you enjoy your walk through town. REMEMBER ... Social Distancing for this event."
She reached out to Kutztown Printing for Easter egg designs and free copies for anyone that does not have the capability to download and print, said Green. "I do want to thank my neighbor George and Hat for helping with the Easter Egg designs."
“I had also seen other neighborhoods around the country putting together the same event,” said Matthew Hilbert, owner of Kutztown Printing.
A member of the Optimist Club, Hilbert explained that every year the Optimist Club of Kutztown hosts an annual Easter egg hunt at the Kutztown Park for children ages 1 to 16. Due to the current situation, the egg hunt had to be canceled.
“This event is a great opportunity to not let the egg hunt be forgotten,” said Hilbert.
Kutztown children and adults can choose from six different templates to print out themselves from the event page on Facebook or pick up a printed copy at Kutztown Printing, 305 West Main St., Kutztown. Decorated eggs will be placed around town. Then, residents can go around town and hunt for all of the eggs that have been decorated and hung in the windows of houses and businesses.
The hunt itself is set for Easter Sunday, April 12. Everyone is reminded to keep a safe distance of 6 feet apart from others.
“This is a great activity for the entire town no matter age,” said Hilbert. “It is not just a fun activity for kids and adults while quarantined, but it also will give everyone a chance to go outside and search for all the eggs, while still staying safe.”
"The Do It Yourself Easter Egg Hunt is for children and families to go Easter egg hunting at their own pace, their own time, and however they want to hunt the eggs (take photos, count how many they find, etc.) .... a fun activity for the whole family," said Green. "Most importantly, during this activity, we encourage everyone to maintain a safe distance and to use a face mask. We want families to safe safe."
Currently, about 75 people have expressed interest in participating, responding on social media. Find the event on Facebook, Neighborhood Easter Egg Hunt.