The congregation of Salem-Berne in Hamburg will be remembering and honoring the 24 veterans that are interred on their cemetery, participating in Wreaths Across America on Dec. 13.
A brief ceremony and wreath placement will take place in the cemetery following the 9:30 a.m. worship service. Wreaths, assembled by the Bible study group, will be placed at each fallen hero’s grave as their name is said aloud in awareness of their sacrifice.
Any family members of the veterans are also welcome to attend. CDC regulations apply. Masks and social distancing are required.
The mission of Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization, is to remember fallen veterans, honor those who served, and teach children the value of freedom. In 2008 Congress unanimously declared the second Saturday in December as National Wreaths Across America Day on which wreath-laying ceremonies are conducted at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 locations across the nation, at sea and abroad, according to the Wreaths Across America website, https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.