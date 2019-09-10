Sept. 7 was a beautiful late-summer day for outdoor activities and one such local event was the 15th Annual Salem-Berne UMC Country Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show in Tilden Township.
The annual event, held a few weeks earlier than previous years, attracted 83 registered vehicles. Spectators and cruisers enjoyed plenty of delicious food, a nice variety of great cars, trucks and motorcycles along with the always popular animals from the Appalachian Pet Farm’s traveling petting zoo.
Several large boxes of non-perishable donations were collected for the Greater Berks Food Bank.
Car Show Winners
Kid’s Choice: Matt Vernon, 1981 Pontiac Trans Am
People’s Choice: David Schlenker, 1952 Ford Victoria
Cruiser’s Choice: David Kost, 1969 Pontiac Firebird
Best in Show: Denise Kocher, 1957 Chevy Belair
Motorcycle: 1st Tim Chestnut, 2015 Custom Bobber; 2nd Carl Hess, 2011 Harley Davidson Heritage; 3rd Brian Wisnieski, 2013 Harley V Rod
1948 & Older: 1st Carson Krause, 1931 Ford Coupe; 1st Dean Loeb, 1930 Ford Model A; 3rd Dave Kodash, 1923 Model T
1949-1959: 1st Joe Moyer, 1955 Chevy Belair; 2nd Leroy Kutz, 1955 Ford Fairlane; 3rd Wilmer Weaver, 1956 Mercury Montclair A/C
1960-1979: 1st Kerry Brown, 1972 Chevy Nova; 2nd Gary Harrison, 1972 Chevy Chevelle; 3rd Barry King, 1964 Ford Thunderbird
1980-1999: 1st Matt Vernon, 1981 Pontiac Trans Am; 2nd Stephen Zehr, 1980 Chevy Corvette; 3rd Donna Heisey, 1986 Chevy Monte Carlo SS
2000 & Newer: 1st Steve Curtis, 2008 Ford Mustang; 2nd George Heckman, 2002 Chevy Corvette Z06; 3rd Gregory Groft, 2001 Chevy Camaro
Truck 1st: Cindy Beacham, 1932 Ford Truck; 2nd Walt Miller, 1939 Dodge Panel Truck; 3rd Richard Schappell, 1950 Ford Truck
Street Rod: 1st Denise Kocher, 1657 Chevy Belair: 2nd Thom Greis, 1941 Willys Coupe; 3rd Joan & Mike Goodwin, 1934 Chevy Sedan