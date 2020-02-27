Anyone looking for a good deal on clothing, books, furnishings or décor can find that and more at the yard sale hosted by Salem Church, 2150 Old 22, Lenhartsville, on March 6 and 7.
Doors will open both days at 8 a.m., with sales ending at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Since the sale is set up inside in the church’s large gymnasium, the event is held rain (or snow!) or shine.
This is the 21st year the church has held their spring sale, which has become a traditional kick off to the yard sale season for local bargain hunters.
“We’re known for our wide variety of items filling the gym and for our rock bottom pricing,” said Pastor Dave Long.
“We all know ‘one person’s trash is another person’s treasure,’ and we want the items to go to new homes. It’s also a great way for us to meet people from our community and tell them what Salem Church is all about: loving God and loving people,” he said.
Typically, people line up outside to enter the sale on Friday morning; the doors are unlocked at 8 a.m. A short walk down the main hallway leads bargain-hunters to the gym, which will be packed with clothing, household goods, books, collectibles, toys, games and décor.
Food will be sold on both days, including hot breakfast sandwiches made to order. Homemade soups are made by members of the church and available by the bowl or in to-go containers.
All items for the annual yard sale are donated, and this allows low price points for pieces. Most items are individually priced but exceptions include clothing (sold by the bag) and books (which are lined up, measured by spine width, and sold by the inch). On Saturday, most prices are reduced by half.
Organizers have spent weeks prior to the sale sorting through donations. They ensure electronics are in working order and that used items are in good condition.
Proceeds benefit local organizations as well as Salem Church’s ministries. The church has active small groups and church-wide activities and a weekly Sunday worship service 9 a.m. and Sunday school for all ages 10:30 a.m.
Newcomers are always welcome at all Salem events. For information about the annual yard sale or other church activities, please call 610-562-5033, email wearesalemchurch@gmail.com or visit www.fb.com/wearesalem.