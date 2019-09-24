An estimated 1,000 people visited the grounds of Salem Church, Lenhartsville, for their annual Pig Roast and Car Show on Sept. 21.
A combined 118 cars and motorcycles entered the show and volunteers served up 853 meals, selling out of walk-in tickets by 1:30 that afternoon.
The car show was set up in the main parking lot along Old Route 22, with the brightly colored vehicles drawing in attendees. Among them was a 1925 Lincoln, brought by Joe Rogers of Frederick.
Rogers first saw the classic vehicle in a 1980 auction, but wasn’t able to buy it at the time. He saw it again four decades later at the Hershey Car Show and was thrilled to purchase it. He noted the vehicle was in excellent condition.
“My daughter has polished it [for the shows],” he said, and his favorite feature is “the fact that it runs good, it’s not just for show.”
Car show visitors admired the Lincoln and other cars as they enjoyed classic oldies performed by Roy’s Gym and cool treats from the Candy’s Homemade Ice Cream trailer. Children clambered on a touch-the truck exhibit sponsored by V.J. Wood Towing and Recovery. Local fire trucks were on the lot along with historic farm tractors and antique hit-and-miss engines.
Rich Gressley of Mertztown brought along three of his family’s engines. He was joined by his father-in-law, Lee Kern. Gressley pointed out features on a 1919 Colefield washing machine, a two-horsepower International Farm engine and a cider mill manufactured by Olds in 1896. Gressley is a regular at the Salem show and enjoys maintaining and displaying the class engines..
“I like people, and I like talking to people. It’s a nice hobby, you can explain to people some of our history,” he said, adding that those he meets often share their own experiences with hit-and-miss engines.
“You can teach but you can also learn,” he said..
Inside the church, guests bid on silent auction items, entered a “guess the weight of the pig” contest or tried their hand at archery at the Centershot practice range. An estimated 25 people signed up to donate blood at the Miller-Keystone Bloodmobile. Children visited the “Pig Pen,” an area offering crafts, prize drawings and a new activity: a piggy scavenger hunt.
In the center of the gym, volunteers staffed a church table and offered to pray for those who stopped by. One young girl stopped to ask for prayers for her homework, others asked for prayers for family members facing illnesses or difficult times.
“The prayer table was hopping,” summed up one of the volunteers, Loray Owens.
In the back of the gym, people lined up for meals featuring pulled pork, baked beans and macaroni salad. Guests were invited to sit in the adjacent dining hall to enjoy their meal along with homemade baked goods.
Of the more than 800 meals prepared by volunteers, dozens of these were set aside for residents of Wyndcliffe House Apartments in Hamburg. Salem members visit the community several times a year, sharing meals from church events like this or serving and eating a meal with the people there.
“We’ve loved building relationships with the people of Wyndcliffe,” Pastor Dave Long said, noting he is often greeted with hugs and requests for prayers from regulars. “Connecting with our community is an important part of our church’s identity.”
The top 10 winners in the car category were, in order, Gene Takach’s ‘63 Chevy Nova, Joe Costa’s ‘69 GTX, Benny Kohl’s ‘58 DeSota, James Shuup’s ‘55 Chevy, Mark Summer’s ‘71 Ford Torino, Mary Wood’s ‘23 Ford hot rod, Charlie Bailey’s ‘50 Ford custom street rod, Danny Pacifico's ‘40 Chevy, Joe Rogers’ ‘25 Lincoln and Larry and Kelly Heckman’s ‘71 Chevelle.
A new award this year was the Kid’s Choice trophy, given in memory of church member Johnny Biehl. Biehl was a regular volunteer at the show for the past 10 years, often directing traffic on lot accompanied by his dog, Pup. He passed away this fall. The first Kid’s Choice trophy went to a 1967 Chevy Camero brought by Steve Kunkle.
The top three truck honors went to Cindy Bechem (1932 hot rod truck), Ralph Schuler (1970 Chevy) and Steve Ready (1986 Chevy). Motorcycle trophies went to Donald Good (2008 Honda), Rusty Dengler (2006 Harley Street Glide) and Carl Baltham (2005 Apollo Zens cycle). And the winning tractor was a 1950 Ford 8N with an Olds Diesel V8 engine, brought by Lestor Backensfoes.
Attendees were invited to partake in an excavator challenge game, overseen by Brandon Kutz of Hamburg. Winners were Corey McCauley (30 seconds, men’s category) and Erica Hartman (2 minutes, 55 seconds, women’s category).