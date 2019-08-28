For over a decade, hundreds have crowded the grounds of Salem Church in Lenhartsville, for the annual Pig Roast and Car Show. Organizers of the 2019 event, planned for Sept. 21, expect a similar crowd this year.
Event Chair Otto Schick heads up a dedicated crew of volunteers working on the 11th annual event. Some collect donations, prepare food or recruit car and tractor entries. Many volunteer throughout the day, as well. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Schick said, “and it’s always our goal to be in the community as a church. We want to bring people into God’s kingdom and this is a great way to introduce them to Salem Church.”
The day’s schedule includes antique tractors, hot rods and classic vehicles along with a bloodmobile, free activities for kids, a silent auction and delicious food. Meals will be served starting at 11 a.m. from the back of the church property in the fellowship hall. As long as supplies last, they can be purchased until 5 p.m. but advance tickets are suggested as the food often sells out.
Last year, a record 919 people purchased pig roast meals. Each plate includes a hefty portion of pork, pulled from one of seven local hogs roasted on a nearby farm on the days leading up to the event. Meals include pulled pork, applesauce, macaroni salad, baked beans and roll. Homemade desserts are available by donation and Candy's Homemade Ice Cream will be on site, as well.
Gates will open at 11 a.m. for the car and motorcycle show, which will run 12 to 3 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top ten cars, top three motorcycles and top three trucks. Participants may also win random buckets of car-pampering products.
During the car show, Roy’s Gym will perform classic oldies live from the front of the church parking lot. Around the corner will be a hands-on mini-excavater challenge and an antique tractor display, featuring classic farm vehicles from Berks County farms along with vintage hit-and-miss engines.
Salem’s pastor, Dave Long, always enjoys the tractor display. The Pig Roast and Car Show, he says, is a great way to combine lots of members’ interests and dozens of church members spend hours preparing for and hosting the event.
“It’s a great opportunity to get to know our community and show them what we are all about,” he added. “I’d love to invite each one to come and spend the day with us at Salem Church.”
Inside the church, visitors can browse a silent auction in the gym featuring home décor, gift certificates and a chest freezer stocked with pork chops, ribs, bacon and more. A smoker will also be on the list of auction items this year.
The gym will also house an archery shooting range sponsored by Centershot, the church’s competitive archery program. Children can visit the “Pig Pen” to make a craft and enter prize drawings. There will also be a Touch the Truck activity outside. New this year, children will be invited to take a scavenger hunt challenge.
Church members will also staff a prayer table indoors, with guests welcome to sit and visit or fill out a paper slip with prayer requests. Rounding out the day’s activities are a Guess the Weight of the Ham contest and Keystone Miller Bloodmobile. All events are held rain or shine and proceeds benefit Salem Church ministries and missionaries along with local organizations including the Salvation Army and Life’s Choices.
It’s free to visit the car show, but show vehicles must pay a registration fee. A discounted rate is available through Sept. 9 and will include a free meal ticket to the pig roast. Additional meals will be sold, with advanced meal tickets available through the church office.
For details, to register for the car show or bloodmobile or to purchase advance meal tickets, contact the church at 610-562-5033, WeAreSalemChurch@gmail.com; or facebook.com/WeAreSalem.
Salem Church is located at 2150 Old Route 22, Lenhartsville.