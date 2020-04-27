Salvation Army clients will benefit from $60,000 in grants awarded by two Berks County agencies, authorities announced April 24.
Berks County Community Foundation released $40,000 and the United Way of Berks County awarded $20,000 to underwrite Salvation Army efforts in Berks County.
“These generous grants will help fill critical gaps in funding that have occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division said in a news release. “Both grants will serve residents of Berks County who are facing unprecedented financial hardships due to soaring unemployment rates.”
The Berks Community Foundation grant will benefit Salvation Army clients in Reading, Boyertown and other parts of the county.
The Salvation Army of Reading Citadel Corps Community Center will receive $20,000 for food and supplies and the Salvation Army of Boyertown Corps Community Center will be allocated $10,000 to use where the need is greatest.
The remaining $10,000 of the Berks Community Foundation grant will be devoted to underwriting food, utility, rent and clothing allocations at nine Salvation Army extension units.
“We will use some of those funds to help workers from the Hamburg Family Store and Donation Center who were temporarily furloughed due to COVID-19,” said David Burgmayer, extension service director.
The Salvation Army of Reading will use the $20,000 United Way grant to purchase and distribute food throughout Berks County.
“We’re so grateful for the United Way and Berks County Community Foundation for awarding these funds,” said Maj. Darren Mudge, Salvation Army of Reading commanding officer. “We need the money now more than ever.”
Since the crisis struck in mid-March, the Salvation Army has provided five times as many meals a week as normal, Mudge said.
The Salvation Army has distributed 1.5 million meals in Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware since the crisis began.
Donations to the Salvation Army Virtual Food Pantry can be made at salvationarmypa.org. All donations are directed to the ZIP code from where the donation originates.