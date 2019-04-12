The Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center, 700 South 4th St., Hamburg invites the community to its 3rd Anniversary Party, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 27.
“We are growing with the community,” said Salvation Army Hamburg store manager Susan Carlson. “This year we will be incorporating some additional organizations who work with people during times of need and they will interact with people during our celebration. By doing this, we are blending our unique way of helping individuals and families who live in the Greater Northern Berks area.”
The Salvation Army Mobile Feeding Unit will serve complimentary hot dogs, chips and drinks to attendees, sponsored by Berks Foods Hot Dogs, Dieffenbach Chips and Clover Farms Drinks.
A bake sale supports the Hamburg Service Center’s Back to School Clothing shopping program. There will be a craft table for the children, face painting and local musicians performing.
“Local students and adult musicians will be performing musical selections for entertainment. This is a continuation of our partnership that we have throughout the year with local high school students volunteering within the store,” said Carlson.
Also, see a fire truck, a police cruiser, and a Hamburg EMS Ambulance and talk to the National Guard and a Teen Challenge representative. Visit a table with information about Life Choices and learn more information about The Salvation Army’s Camp Ladore free camp for children. There will also be a benefit drawing of unique items, including gift certificates from local businesses.
“Besides free food and entertainment, there will be great bargains on clothing, shoes, and accessories,” said Carlson. “Also, we hope to reflect back on another year of ‘Doing the Most Good’ in our community and the ways that by working with our community, everyone can make a difference.”
The store serves the community beyond offering a place to shop.
“Whether people shop, donate, volunteer or do all three at our store, they are positively helping us help our community,” said Carlson.
“We are different from the other traditional Salvation Army Family Stores,” she continued. “When you donate to our store, your item stays local. Whether it goes onto our sales floor or donated back out to one of our community partners that we support, it goes to support local organizations and non-profits. The proceeds we earn from each item sold goes back into the social services provided by our Hamburg Salvation Army Service Center. When you shop, you are helping a local family in need.”
Carlson talked about the changes she has seen at the store since opening.
“Three years ago we would process about 1,000 pounds of donations from the community a week. At the beginning of 2019, we were handling 6,000 pounds a week. Due to the recently improved weather, we are now processing even more than that per week,” said Carlson. “We continue to develop more partners in the community in order to help our local communities. When you donate, or you buy a piece of clothing, you are impacting many different organizations and lives!”
“We have had a lot of positive growth in how much we are handling and able to help the community,” said Peggy Epler, Assistant Store Manager. “‘Feed forward’ applies to feeding your soul, but also applies to physically feeding people. We provide a place for adults to volunteer by giving their hearts and their hands to make a difference. High school students have a safe environment to do their community service.”
“There is certainly a lot to celebrate and give Him thanks!” said Carlson.
“The Hamburg Family Store is one of a kind in our area!” said Rebecca Netznik, Regional Manager. “The Store provides opportunities for everything: opportunities for people to donate, to volunteer, to buy quality items at an affordable price, to help their community, or an opportunity for a family in need to receive needed clothing through a voucher from our Service Center. Everything we receive whether through physical donations or financial purchases, we return back to the community in one way or another!”