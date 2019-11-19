The Salvation Army Hamburg Service Center, 700 South 4th St., seeks volunteers to be bell ringers this holiday season.
Volunteers are needed Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sign-up for two-hour shifts at the bell ringing locations in Hamburg at Redner’s Warehouse Market, Walmart and Cabela’s; in Leesport at Redner’s Market; in Temple at Sam’s Club; and in Bernville at Boyer’s Market.
To volunteer, call 610-562-3576 or email redkettlehamburg@gmail.com. Visit online at timetosignup.com/hamburgredkettle and click on 2019 sign-up sheet and choose a location.