More than 2 million meals have been distributed by the Salvation Army’s Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware division since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organization announced.
The division oversees corps in Reading, Boyertown and Hamburg.
The demand for food at the Salvation Army’s Reading corps, and corps throughout the area, has reached an all-time high since the start of Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order due to the pandemic.
“Two million meals served is quite a feat, one that’s a direct result of collaborating with community partners,” Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, divisional commander, said in a release. “We are so grateful for all of the support we’ve received. We sounded the alarm and our community partners are still responding.”
The division has been able to meet the unprecedented need only with the help of community partners, including individual donors, foundations, corporations and local and state governments, he said.
Since the health crisis began in March, the division’s trained volunteers, staff and officers have logged more than 56,000 hours serving on the front lines, distributing food and providing emotional and spiritual support, praying with more than 16,000 people and handing out nearly 3,500 Bibles.
“They’ve done all of this while wearing gloves, masks and practicing social distancing — the new norm,” Gwen Owens, public relations and marketing manager for the division, said in a news release.
The crippling pandemic may have changed the way the Salvation Army serves, but it hasn’t stopped the organization from serving the public, Ashcraft said.
“We’re used to giving hugs, shaking hands and getting up close and personal with people who are struggling,” he said. “We have had to adjust our protocol, as needed, in order to protect our clients and our personnel. I’m very proud of the work we’ve been able to do, especially when it comes to feeding increasing numbers of individuals, seniors and families.”
Ashcraft said despite the challenges, the organization will continue its mission of meeting human needs without discrimination.