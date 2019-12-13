The Salvation Army sends an urgent plea to give to the Red Kettle campaign as kettle donations are falling significantly short, about 30% behind 2018.
“Any decrease in holiday revenue has a direct impact on our many social service programs that serve as a lifeline to individuals and families in need,” said Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army of Eastern PA & DE. “Every gift helps The Salvation Army provide hope and consolation to the neediest among us.”
Passersby can place monetary donations inside the red kettles, which are stationed in prominent locations throughout the region until Dec. 24. Proceeds help provide year-round programs and services to local residents who are in need of food, shelter and utility assistance, emergency disaster relief, as well as numerous educational, music and after-school programs throughout Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.
“High rates of poverty, unemployment and hunger plague many of the communities we serve,” said Lt. Colonel Ashcraft. “Without sufficient contributions to the holiday campaign, we will be unable to provide the same level of service to families who come to us for help during difficult times.”
Cash donations are accepted at any of The Salvation Army’s red kettles during the remaining days before Christmas. Also donate at salvationarmypa.org or through Apple Pay and Google Pay at the Kettles.
“All red kettle donations stay in the local community. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are providing hope to your neighbors in need,” said Lt. Colonel Ashcraft. “This great community has always been generous. On behalf of all who depend on the Army at this time of year, I urge your support and thank you for your kindness.”