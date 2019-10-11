Ticketholders for the third annual Tastefully Berks event gave Exeter School District’s football program a boost by sampling local restaurant fare.
The event Thursday at Exeter High School's cafeteria was presented by the Exeter Township Football Boosters.
“The Football Boosters saw this event as such an amazing opportunity to bring the community together to support local business, our football sponsors and our very own Exeter football program,” Christa McCusker, booster club president, said in a statement. “Ticketholders really do have a unique opportunity to sample dishes from a growing list of over 20 local eateries.
Participating restaurants, including Andy Peppers, Beer Wall On Penn, Bixler’s Lodge, Boscov’s Ala Carte Catering, Café Sweet Street, China Penn, Francesca’s Pizza & Restaurant, Jakes of Mount Penn, Liberty Ale House & Liberty Tap Room, Sweet Ride Ice Cream and more served their signature dishes.
Ticketholders also were eligible for special restaurant offers and a raffle with a grand prize basket valued at $200.
All proceeds will benefit the junior and senior high school football teams.