The Leesport Recreation Board hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting at the Leesport Fire Company on E. Wall Street on Dec. 12.
The festivities kicked off at 6 p.m. with a Santa Parade through town. After Santa arrived at the fire company, the recreation board held the tree lighting event.
“While we recognize that not everyone is comfortable with events like this right now, it’s important that our community come together and share in some holiday joy,” said Recreation Board Chairman David J. Reimer Sr. “We’ve significantly scaled back and shortened the celebration this year. Unfortunately, we will not have the usual activities like we’ve done in the past.”
Attendees were asked to keep social distancing in mind as well as practice good health safety tactics while at the free event. Refreshments were prepackaged.