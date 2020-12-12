Santa will be making a special visit to the Union Fire Company No.1 of Hamburg fire station on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. Then, Santa rides through town on Dec. 20.
“We’re trying to make this as normal holiday as possible for everybody considering the circumstances,” said Hamburg deputy chief Jarrod Emes. “For years we’ve had Santa ride on a sleigh or a fire truck through the borough and hand out candy canes. Unfortunately, because of COVID we had to come up with a different solution to help Santa deliver his message and to create a positive holiday spirit throughout the community.”
“Once again, our fire department comes to the rescue, to save this important part of Christmas. How can Santa deliver presents if he doesn’t hear from the children?” said Hamburg Borough Mayor George Holmes.
On Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. each night, Santa will be social distancing in the window. He will be accepting letters to Santa saving valuable time and postage to the North Pole.
The fire company posted on Facebook that it appears that Santa's Christmas magic causes some interference with our technology, however, the fire company is working on being able to have the children be able to talk with Santa via a walkie-talkie.
The Santa Fire Truck Ride Through Town will be at 4 p.m. on Dec. 20. Follow social distancing measures as you wave to Santa when he passes by. Check the fire company Facebook page for updates on location and route.
While Holmes believes the 2020 holiday season will be more low-key than in years past, this event helps to bring the magic of Christmas to Hamburg amid social distancing restrictions.
“We don’t have to like it, but we as a community must find ways to enjoy the things important to us amid the pandemic. This is the season to think about others, that means helping to keep everyone safe,” he said.
Holmes continued, “The people of the Hamburg area continue to amaze me with their resilience and tenacity. The vast majority of people are taking precautions against COVID-19. Even when they don’t follow the executive orders exactly, they still practice a reasonable level of care and concern. We should celebrate our successes rather than obsess over compliance, while ensuring that people understand the consequences of their actions on the larger community.”
Correction: previously the article posted that Santa would be visiting Dec. 12 to 19. The correct nights that Santa will be visiting is two nights only, on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.