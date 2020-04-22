School buildings are closed for the remainder of the academic year but school remains in session. For Kutztown Area School District, and many others across the county and the state, education continues via a virtual learning program.
“Our goal is to provide students and families a learning program that meets the needs of the students with flexibility and understanding for the diversity of our situations right now,” said Kutztown Superintendent Christian Temchatin.
“We want students to be engaged and connected with school, their teachers and peers while providing means to continue standards based learning in addition to a social and emotional outlet.”
The KASD Virtual Learning Program is the district’s version of online education that allows students to complete the majority of coursework at their own pace online while at home and is enriched with other live face-to-face learning sessions with the teacher and classmates, he said.
Faculty and staff design lessons that can be accessed when convenient for families while also providing experiences where teachers, counselors, instructional aides and administrators are available, said Temchatin.
“The Kutztown Area community has characteristically demonstrated amazing care and passion to support the needs of our students and families,” said Temchatin.
The support ranges from volunteers to support a lunch program to teachers learning new skills to community partners such as Kutztown Borough and Service Electric proving internet access to families in need. The district worked with families to ensure all students have devices and access to the internet, he said.
“Our teachers are excited to begin this new endeavor of virtual learning and I am confident our model will be successful. We will do whatever is necessary to support families through this transition and I encourage them to reach out to any member of our (staff) if they need support along the way,” said Temchatin.
What does virtual learning look like?
Diane Quinn, director of curriculum, instruction and professional development, said that this program allows students to complete the majority of coursework at their own pace online while at home and is enriched with other live face-to-face learning sessions with the teacher and classmates.
The program includes required graded assignments and attendance within a flexible structure. Elementary students access their teachers' virtual classrooms through Google Classroom while secondary students work within Canvas. Teachers create videos of themselves teaching and use slides, links to articles and written texts, podcasts and interactive websites.
“Students engage in learning by answering questions, participating in online discussions, uploading pictures of their work, responding to writing prompts and participating in videoconferences,” said Quinn.
Elementary students begin at least every other day with a Morning Meeting through a video conference with their homeroom teacher and classmates. During this time, they talk with one another and their teachers. Then they are directed to their Google Classrooms in which they find their assignments. Teachers are available to provide assistance and clarification throughout the week via virtual Office Hours.
In the middle and high schools, all students are provided a weekly schedule of synchronous (live) video conference sessions with their teachers, and all content and materials are provided through Canvas. Recognizing there may be reasons why a student cannot attend a particular lesson at the scheduled time, all sessions are recorded and available for viewing later, she said.
Comparing face-to-face education to online, Quinn said, “Teaching, today, is much less about imparting knowledge and information and much more about asking questions, seizing teachable moments, providing on the spot support and scaffolding, and creating safe and nurturing learning environments in which students learn from one another through small and large group discussions.
“While teachers can provide feedback through many means in the virtual classroom and create ways for students to collaborate on assignments, the lack of face to face, daily communication changes the teaching and learning dynamic. Our students miss coming to school, seeing their friends, and learning from one another throughout the day,” she said.
Recognizing the “incredible stress many families are feeling during this period of unprecedented change,” Quinn said the district’s first priority is to ensure students are safe and have what they need so that they can access learning. In addition to providing student meals and ensuring every student has a device and internet, school counselors and nurses have been reaching out to families and are available throughout each week as needed.
“Maintaining personal contact with each student is our priority,” she added.
In terms of professional development, teachers attended virtual sessions at the Berks County Intermediate Unit, as well as the district’s own Virtual Best Practices Fair in which teachers shared their experiences with one another through video conference sessions which took place over three days. Additionally, the district made sure that teachers have what they need to be able to work from home, including hotspots and devices.
“The focus of the past few weeks has been on building new structures, schedules and capacity for online teaching. This has required a lot of collaboration and input from teachers, so they have been involved in creating this new learning environment alongside administration,” said Quinn.
Teaching Virtually Online
Kristin Haring, 8th-grade reading teacher and secondary ELA department leader, said hours and hours of planning occurred to determine the learning needs, social-emotional needs and technological needs of Kutztown’s students in this new environment.
Teachers and staff also received technological training if needed. They understand that components of this learning may need to change to better support the needs of students and their families as the virtual learning progresses through the remainder of the school year, she said.
“Communication and collaboration is a key component for success for our students,” she said.
Haring noted that virtual learning varies depending upon the grade level. Students view sections per subject area containing links to videos or text teaching a skill, strategy, and/or content. Links can also provide practice in reviewing skills or a place for class discussions through virtual bulletin boards or face-to-face videos.
“Students have more flexibility and are given more decision making in their learning paths throughout the day deciding which class assignments to complete at what time of day, and the ability to move onto another class or subject rather than at the designated bell or the teacher's directive,” said Haring.
Assessments may be in a different format rather than paper and pencil. Books may be read digitally or read by a teacher, author or through an audio app. Different digital texts such as podcasts and TEDTalks are accessed and discussed by students, she said.
Prior to the first day of virtual learning, Haring received a few emails from parents sharing their concerns about how they can help or guide their child. During the first day of school, a few questions came from students sharing a technology glitch. These glitches were all solved through teacher guidance.
“Students are building their problem-solving strategies as we navigate through this new learning,” she said.
Haring believes keeping students connected is key.
“Providing opportunities to have students share their ideas, thoughts and questions is a major component in the lessons I create. Keeping kids connected provides less stress and anxiety during these secluded times,” said Haring.
John Ebner, elementary technology specialist and technology liaison, said virtual learning at the elementary level is probably a little different than it is at other levels.
“The students really thrive on face-to-face interactions,” said Ebner.
At Kutztown and Greenwich, teachers use a variety of approaches to help students succeed. Teachers have face-to-face meetings and lessons (referred to as synchronous lessons) through applications such as Zoom and Google Meet in order to have meaningful interactions with the students. They also use Zoom and Google Meet for virtual office hours to talk to the students about any issues with technology, with access or with the work they are completing, he said.
In addition to face-to-face activities, students are also given items to work on at their own pace (called asynchronous lessons). These lessons might come through their Google Apps such as Google Docs, Google Slides, or Google forms. They also might come in from online resources that the teachers have used throughout the previous months like Zearn, Khan Academy, and Imagine Learning.
“Students have been given a basic schedule to follow. Even though there are amounts of times listed, those are basically a guideline for students. If a student needs more support, then they are given that through time with their teacher, support personnel or resources they are given online,” said Ebner.
Most teachers use Google Classroom to deliver their asynchronous activities and retrieve them once they are finished. Some are also using other platforms such as ClassDojo and See Saw.
“As for making learning more fun, just the idea of doing this online can be a huge motivator for some students. I know there were many students who accessed the asynchronous work online before we officially started our virtual program,” he said. “In addition, I know our elementary faculty very well. They are spending hours learning about all of the options there are to make this experience the best it can be for everyone involved.”
Teachers are reaching out to parents and students to provide as much one-on-one and face-to-face interactions as they can, he said.
“However, it's different in that in an in-school setting, a teacher or support personnel is available immediately to help a student out.”
In a virtual setting, a teacher has to prepare scaffolds and resources for students to access online in addition to being accessible at a moment’s notice, he said.
“This is a learning opportunity not only for the students but also for the faculty and staff. However, I have also heard that many students attended activities throughout the first day which is a testament to parental support as well as the preparations made by the teachers and administration,” said Ebner.
Parents and students have been reminded to contact their teachers about any issues in accessing or completing the work. In addition, both of the buildings found ways to keep in touch with the students and parents with videos and Flipgrid messages.
“I believe that the district has done an outstanding job preparing the teachers, parents and students for the weeks to come. It has been stated multiple times in multiple ways that we are all in this together,” said Ebner.