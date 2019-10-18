The Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded nearly $200,000 to Berks County schools to prevent and reduce violent incidents, to purchase safety and security-related equipment, and to provide for the training and compensation of school resource and police officers, announced State Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District), State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th District) and State Rep. Tom Caltagirone (D-127th District).
The following schools will receive funds awarded through the Education Department’s Office for Safe Schools, which offers four types of safety grants: equipment grants, program grants, School Police Officer (SPO) grants and School Resource Officer (SRO) grants:
Berks County IU, Equipment Grant, $14,261.66
Antietam School District, Program Grant, $20,000
Wilson School District, Program Grant, $20,000
Berks Catholic High School, Equipment Grant, $24,620.43
St. Margaret School, Equipment Grant, $25,000
Touching the Future, Equipment Grant, $24,975.58
Kings Academy, Program Grant, $2,520
Schuylkill Valley School District, SPO Grant, $39,999
“Safety is of utmost importance because students need a safe environment to focus on their studies,” Schwank said. “This funding will help these schools provide just that.”
“Students, faculty and staff all deserve to learn and work in a safe environment, and these grants enhance their ability to do so,” Rozzi said.
“Doing all we can to ensure our students and educators are safe in school is a must. This funding will go a long way toward achieving that goal,” Caltagirone said.