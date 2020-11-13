Pictured is the children's section of Schuylkill Valley Community Library. With the Keystone Grant awarded Nov. 12, the library plans to add a room to the side of the library that will be used primarily for programming. Prior to the pandemic, the libary offered numerous, very well attended programs that had to be held in the main library space, since the library is one big room, which is not ideal for many reasons, said library director Christie Brown.