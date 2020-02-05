The Schuylkill Valley Music Department will host its 28th Annual Dinner and Concert, featuring four hours of continuous musical performances, on Feb. 29.
The “Dine and attend the concert at your leisure” event, which is open to the public, will have all proceeds raised benefit the Schuylkill Valley Music Program.
The Dinner will be held in the Schuylkill Valley High School Cafeteria from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be Kauffman's BBQ chicken. Menu includes half chicken, roll, baked potato and drink. Tickets are $10 (advanced sales only).
Dinners can be either take in, take out, or a combination of the two. There will also be an ice cream bar with toppings as well, $2 paid at the door.
The Concert will be held the Schuylkill Valley High School Gymnasium from 4:30 to 8:15 p.m. The concert is free admission and features 4th Grade Band, 4th Grade chorus, 5th Grade Band, 5th & 6th Grade Chorus, 6th Grade Band, 7th & 8th Grade Band, 7th & 8th Grade Chorus, High School Chorus, Middle School Jazz Band, High School Band, and High School Jazz Band.
“There will also be solo/small group features from our Panthers on Parade music ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ that will occur between the performances as transitions occur,” said Tony Deininger, SVHS director of instrumental music.
The Schuylkill Valley Music League will be co-sponsoring this event. Parents, relatives, or friends of children in any of the performing groups are encouraged to help. Please contact sign up to help by using https://tinyurl.com/20svdincon or by contacting Beth Consugar at bethpsu2002@yahoo.com.