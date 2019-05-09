Schuylkill Valley Area High School 11th and 12th grade students observed a mock texting and driving car crash staged in the school parking lot by local police, fire, and EMS staff on May 3.
While the students did not witness a car crash, they did see two heavily damaged cars. Several Schuylkill Valley students portrayed people injured from the fictitious crash. The students learned and witnessed the physical and emotional damage caused by the crash as well as learned about possible legal ramifications resulting from distracted driving.