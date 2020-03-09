KUTZTOWN — The Central Eastern Regional Science Olympiad scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at Kutztown University has been cancelled.
The university made the decision Monday morning out of an abundance of caution due to the new coronavirus. Approximately 400 students from 22 high schools were expected to attend.
"This was a difficult decision given the planning and effort of so many students, teachers, faculty and staff," said Matt Santos, vice president for University Relations and Athletics. "The health and wellness of everyone involved is our top priority. The decision to cancel this year's event is in the best interest of all involved."
The university is currently on spring break and there are currently no confirmed cases of new coronavirus on campus. There are no changes to any other upcoming events at this time and each will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.