Scott Henderson has been named Twin Valley High School’s November Intern of the Month.
Henderson interns at Morgan Corporation in the Human Resources Department with Talent Acquisition Specialist, Fatisha Quainoo.
Morgan is the largest manufacturer of light to medium truck bodies in the nation, designing a variety of styles from Dry Freight to Refrigerated. The history of the company dates back to 1952 when a man named Elon Mountz opened a small implement repair shop in Morgantown, PA, known as Mountz Welding. The business soon expanded to repairing and refurbishing trailers and trucks, and later added the assembly, mounting, and finishing of prefabricated van body kits to their list of services in 1960. From that point on, Morgan grew tremendously and is now a household name in the truck body industry.
Henderson’s experience at Morgan is mainly behind-the-scenes as he assists in the hiring process of prospective employees. From updating job requisitions online to scheduling phone screenings and interviews, Henderson is in constant contact with those who are interested in joining the Morgan family. One method of communication Morgan utilizes is Facebook where Henderson answers comments and direct messages regarding any questions about the application process.
“Scott has increased Morgan’s social media response rate by 60 percent,” said mentor, Fatisha Quainoo.
Henderson plays a vital role in troubleshooting any issues that arise within job requisition links which allows prospective employees to feel secure that they are being properly updated on all available opportunities at the company.
“I really like updating the requisition links because I enjoy the organizational aspect of it,” said Henderson.
Through his work at Morgan, Henderson has gained a sense of business professionalism and better understands the necessities of a successfully run company. He believes the skills he has developed during his internship will provide him with a solid foundation as he continues on to college to study business.
Henderson’s time at Morgan has sparked his interest towards having a job in an office like Morgan, working in either Human Resources or Accounting.
Best of luck in achieving all of your future goals, Scott!
For more information about Twin Valley’s internship program, please contact Angela Morgan, 610-286-8638, amorgan@tvsd.org or Gwen Werner, 610-286-8637, gwerner@tvsd.org.