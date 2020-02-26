Evan Beebe, a member of Troop 8 Downingtown, has recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts. This accomplishment represents almost six years of adventure, fun, work and dedication to the Boy Scout program.
During the process of satisfying the requirements for the Eagle Scout rank, Evan has performed community service and demonstrated leadership as the Chaplains Aide for his troop.
In addition to the traditional outdoor skills learned in Boy Scouts, Evan has earned more than 21 merit badges ranging from First Aid to Small Boat Sailing.
His Eagle project was to construct and coordinate a Little Free Library and bench at Livingood Park in Elverson last summer. The project was designed to bring the community together with a “take a book leave a book” honor system. A composite bench was also constructed to provide a comfortable seating area to read a book in the shade. His aim was to bring the community together while fostering a love of reading.
Evan was recently presented with the prestigious Eagle Scout award during his Court of Honor celebration held at Brick Lane Community Church in Elverson, where he is an active member in youth group.
For more information, or to donate to his project, follow @LittleFreeLibrary19520 on Instagram. To learn more information on the Little Free Library movement, check out www.https://littlefreelibrary.org/.