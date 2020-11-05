Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts have been working on activities related to the election.
Prior to Election Day, members of Daniel Boone Girl Scouts and Cub Scout Pack 595 participated in a "Chalk the Vote" activity at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Birdsboro on Monday night, Nov. 2.
The 14 Scouts, ranging in age from 5 to 13, worked together to decorate the walkway and parking lot of the borough's polling location to thank people for using their voice to vote, especially in this difficult time of COVID-19.
"This project was put together to bring the community together instead of dividing us," said Wolf Den Leader for Pack 595 Christen Thompson of Birdsboro, who also has a daughter involved in Girl Scouts. "I hope the children learned that we can have differing opinions but still love and respect each other."
"Hopefully the community will have an immediate cathartic response of joy when they see the kids' encouraging words and pictures," said Webelo Den Leader for Pack 595 Gretchen Jameson-Wilcox, a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. “It encourages children to vote when they are old enough by creating fun memories.”
Pack 595 Arrow of Light Den just finished an adventure pin called "Building a Better World," in which they learned about the American flag and their rights and duties as a citizen.
Some of the Girl Scouts recently finished a Democracy Badge, learning about parts of the government, the requirements to become the President, and the role of women in government.
"At our last Girl Scout meeting we celebrated the centennial of the 19th Amendment and learned about Women's Suffrage," said Girl Scout Cadette Troop 1797 member Myah Derer, 13, of Birdsboro.
"We've never been more divided as a nation. Women need to use their voice to stand up for their rights to make a difference. This election could change our future," Derer added.
Melanie Kane, 13, also a member of Cadette Troop 1797, chalked "Kindness is catching" in patriotic colors, in hopes to spread some cheer.
“Voting is important because it determines your future," said Kane.
Vivienne Godfrey, 5, of Birdsboro, who joined Pack 595's kindergarten Lion Den in September, said, "It made me feel happy to help, and I hope that the voters are excited to see the pictures."
Her older brother Oliver, 7, said, "I'm nervous about the election, because I don't remember experiencing one before."
Jim Farnsworth, pastor of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, expressed how important it is for the youth of the community to be engaged as good citizens.
"We can inspire them to be good citizens by being good citizens ourselves. One way we can do this is to exercise our right and obligation to vote,” said Farnsworth. “These scouts may not be able to vote in this election but they found a way to be involved by chalking the sidewalk in front of the polling station with messages of thanks, of community, of love, and of patriotism."