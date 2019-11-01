The Hawk Mountain Council, BSA will host the Spirit of Scouting Breakfast on Nov. 12 at the Crowne Plaza, Reading.
This year’s event is being chaired by Laurie Grube, Vice President & Regional Manager, Riverview Bank. The Breakfast is a fundraising event that will provide those in attendance an opportunity to network with others and learn about the Scouting programs from the Scouts themselves.
Additionally, it is an opportunity for the Hawk Mountain Council to recognize a local citizen who has provided exemplary community service that has improved the quality of life in Berks County.
The Hawk Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America is pleased to announce that the 2019 Spirit of Scouting honoree is Donald H. Moll, Jr. of B&G Glass. Don Moll is an Eagle Scout and through his commitment to Scouting and the Berks County community, he continues to live the Scout Oath and Law.
The Keynote speaker for the Breakfast is a Joanne M. Judge of Stevens & Lee.
The funds raised from the Spirit of Scouting Breakfast will assist with the services provided to the Packs, Troops, Venture Crews, Labs, and Explorer Posts in Berks County. Training for adult leaders, activities, Scouting for Food, camping programs, and camperships are but a few of the activities and services provided by the Hawk Mountain Council, BSA.
To attend the Breakfast or support Scouting in the Hawk Mountain Council, please contact Ann Brugger, Development Director at 610-926-3406.