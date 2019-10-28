Join Keystone Villa at Douglassville and Heartland Rehabilitation Services for the Fun and Fit: Series for Seniors on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m., in the Personal Care building.
Strength training helps ward off age-related muscle loss. Experiment with the use of free weights during a low impact exercise demonstration; comfortable clothing suggested. During this month’s Fun and Fit, learn more about bone density loss and how you can decrease your risk of fractures.
Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. is the final Fun and Fit: Series for Seniors. Learn techniques to improve flexibility, posture and more through modified Pilates exercises.
This event is free and open to seniors. Class sizes are limited. To RSVP, call Ann Carr at 610-385-2030.