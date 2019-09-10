September is Passport Month, created by the U.S. Department of State, and that means the time is approaching to apply for a passport. During fall and winter, when not as many people are traveling, the process is much faster to complete. This helps to avoid a fee for having to expedite a passport and ensures it will be ready in time for any spring or summer trip.
Kutztown Community Library offers passport and photograph services by appointment only. The items needed to obtain a passport are valid identification, proof of U.S. citizenship, and a completed passport application (DS11: unsigned, no Wite-out, and filled out in black ink only). Proof of citizenship can be a previous valid passport, a naturalization certificate, or a state-issued birth certificate with both parents’ names listed.
For children under the age of 16, both parents whose names appear on the child’s birth certificate need to be present with their valid driver’s licenses. Children from 16 to 17 only require one parent to be present.
In the event of a missing birth certificate, there are several contacts available to receive another: www.usvitalrecords.org; Sen. Judy Schwank, 610-929-2151, 210 George St., Suite 201, Reading; Rep. Gary Day, 610-760-7082, 6299 State Route 309, Northwest Centre, Suite 302, New Tripoli; and Rep. Barry Jozwiak, 610-378-4407, 2501 Bernville Rd. Box 4, Reading.
Please check to see if your passport is expiring within 6 months. Visit travel.state.gov for forms, fees, and processing times, then call 610-683-5820 to schedule an appointment with the library, 70 Bieber Alley in Kutztown.