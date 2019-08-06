Service to Lions and Community was recognized times three when PDG Lion Gustave Meyer III visited the Shartlesville Lions Club recently.
He is the current president of the Bing Miller Foundation and had the honor of presenting three Bing Miller Foundation fellowships, as voted on in secret ballot by the club’s own membership and donating funds for that honor for each one to the Bing Miller Foundation.
Recognized in honor for their service were Lions Shirley Berger, Carey Riegel and PDG Bob Argot.
Lion Berger became a Lion when the Shartlesville Lioness joined the Shartlesville Lions Club en masse in 2001. She has served the Lions Club as secretary at least 10 years and is very active in her church as well.
She currently co-chairs the annual club chicken barbecue and is chair of the Senior Thanksgiving dinner as well as being a major helper for the club’s country and line dances, making sure there is volunteer staff and food available as well as making and serving the soup or dessert on any given Friday evening herself.
Lion Carey Riegel joined the club in 1987, sponsored by his late father, and has served as its president three times and held every office except treasurer, he shares, with this past Lions program year being the most recent.
He is one of the Lions who is on duty at 6:30 a.m. when the club sponsors it annual chicken barbecue, has helped put up the Christmas lights until the township began doing that and worked the pancake and sausage breakfasts when the club held them.
Lion Bob Argot, a transfer from District 14-U in 2014 where he served as District Governor during the 2008-09 Lion Year, has served the Shartlesville Club in various ways since joining the club, including being the president and currently being the club’s co-secretary.
A Lion since 1989, he has also served District 14-P and state Lions as zone chairman, Finance Chair, began and continued the club newsletter for several years.
Three Lions, much service to Lions and community, that is the recognition inherently a part of the Bing Miller Foundation award for which these three Lions were chosen by their club, joining Lion Carl Berger, club treasurer and the club’s first Bing Miller Fellow, in the ranks of being so recognized.