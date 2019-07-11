The installation of the Shartlesville Lions Club 2019-20 officers was a sweet event indeed, with the new 2nd Vice District Gov. for Lions District 14-P, back, right, Gary Hilbert, doing the installation and presenting each officer with a candy bar that underscored each officer’s position and duties. Installed were, seated, from left: Peggy Seitzinger, Membership Chair; Pat Fisher, Lion Tamer/Tail Twister; Lorraine Hix, 2-year director; Shirley Berger, Co-secretary; and back, from left, Ashley Seitzinger, 2-year director; Bob Argot, co-secretary; Stanley Shauger, president; Carl Berger, treasurer; Carey Riegel, Immediate Past President; and Lion Hilbert, the installing officer.