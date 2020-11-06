During the month of October, children at Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center in Kutztown learned about community helpers and fire safety.
Firefighters from the Kutztown Volunteer Fire Co. brought the ladder truck and one fireman climbed to the top of the ladder. The ambulances came to visit from Kutztown Area Transport Service and the children saw all of their equipment. Kutztown Borough Police Chief Craig Summers also visited.
"We wanted to take the time to say thank you to all of our visitors for the goodies and teaching us about their jobs. We hope you all stay safe and healthy!"