Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center goes on Easter Field Trip

Shaynah Kinner Daycare Center and Mrs. Easter Bunny went on a walking field trip to the Quality Shoppe in Kutztown on April 16 with 46 kids and their families. All were treated to a snack by owner Crystal Nolt and waitresses Tasha Sward and Jessica Neiman. To say thank the children entertained patrons by singing Easter songs and dancing and then entertained people at the Village Square Shopping Center and City Cuts Barber Shop with a parade and songs. The children returned to the Daycare Center to find the Easter Bunny had dropped off a load of eggs all over their newly decorated playground.